Mary Grace (Caruso) Walsh

Mary Grace (Caruso) Walsh Obituary
Mary Grace (Caruso) Walsh, 71, beloved wife of Edward W. Walsh, of Fawn Circle, Charlestown, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Born in Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Caruso.
Mary spent her life devoted to her family and church. She was a communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Church and a member of the Silver Sneakers of the YMCA.
In addition to her husband, she will be dearly missed by her children, Christopher M. Walsh and Bethann Walsh, both of Goshen, New York and Jennifer Marie Walsh of Brooklyn, New York; two brothers, Thomas Caruso of New Jersey and Michael Caruso of Stella, NC; and six grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her sister Joan Caruso.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, June 12, from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Hospice in Mary's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on June 10, 2019
