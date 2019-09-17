The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Mary J. (DePerry) Charnley

Mary J. (DePerry) Charnley
Mary J. (DePerry) Charnley, loving wife for 67 years of Donald R. Charnley, of Canal Street, Westerly, passed away at the Westerly Health Center on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 84.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Eva DePerry.
Mary was a member of the Central Baptist Church and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She leaves her beloved husband Donald; three children, Ronald Charnley, Donna (Frank) Thorp and Cheryl (John) Pelcher; two sisters, Barbara (Edward) DiCesare and Alice (Robin) Wright; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her son Robert Charnley.
Taking care of her family was her joy.
Her family wishes to thank the Westerly Health Center and Home Health & Hospice Care for their care and compassion.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Funeral service and burial will be held privately. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 17, 2019
