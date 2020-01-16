|
Mary-Jo Antoch, beloved mother, daughter, sister and aunt, passed away unexpectedly at The Westerly Hospital on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 48.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of Albert "Abby" and Constance Antoch, of Pawcatuck.
Mary-Jo was a talented hairstylist who worked in the area for over 25 years. She devoted her career to making people look and feel beautiful.
Mary-Jo was quite a force in this world. She could light up any room with her contagious smile. Loved by many, she lived her life trying to build the confidence in others that she couldn't find in herself. She loved deeply and she always gave when she had nothing left to give.
In addition to her parents, she leaves her three loving children, MacKenzie Antoch, Delainy Oliver and Mason Oliver; her sister Tiffinay Antoch and two nieces, Olivia and Abiageal; several aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as many loving friends.
A Celebration of Mary-Jo's Life will be held at 2pm on Saturday at Lake of Isles, 1 Clubhouse Drive, N. Stonington, CT. Funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
