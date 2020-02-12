|
Mary L. (Vigue) Lariviere
NEW HAVEN, CT - Mary L. (Vigue) Lariviere, 74, of Cross Street Westerly, passed away on Thursday January 30, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Roland F. Lariviere in 1995. She is survived her daughter, Michelle Sammataro (Michael) of Pawcatuck, her son Roland Lariviere (Nadine) of Westerly, and her son Matthew Lariviere (Brenda) of Westerly, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Lariviere was born in Westerly on June 28, 1945, the daughter of the late Edward T. Vigue and Ruby (Niles) Vigue. Mary worked as a microfilmer for Thames Records Management.
A graveside service will be held for family and close friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:30 am at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 12, 2020