Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory
64 Friendship St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2352
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
River Bend Cemetery
Westerly, RI
Mary L. (Vigue) Lariviere


1945 - 2020
Mary L. (Vigue) Lariviere Obituary
Mary L. (Vigue) Lariviere
NEW HAVEN, CT - Mary L. (Vigue) Lariviere, 74, of Cross Street Westerly, passed away on Thursday January 30, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Roland F. Lariviere in 1995. She is survived her daughter, Michelle Sammataro (Michael) of Pawcatuck, her son Roland Lariviere (Nadine) of Westerly, and her son Matthew Lariviere (Brenda) of Westerly, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Lariviere was born in Westerly on June 28, 1945, the daughter of the late Edward T. Vigue and Ruby (Niles) Vigue. Mary worked as a microfilmer for Thames Records Management.
A graveside service will be held for family and close friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:30 am at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
