|
|
Mary peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 while residing in East Wakefield, NH. She was born to Claire Turco Peduzzi and the late Everett O. Peduzzi in Westerly, RI. She began her education at Immaculate Conception School and later transitioned to the Westerly Public School System graduating from Westerly High School in 1973. Mary graduated from the University of Rhode Island earning a Bachelor of Arts, High Distinction. She completed her post-graduate work at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute earning a Master of Science in Computer Science.
She married Kurt, the love of her life, on May 2, 1981. Mary was dedicated to her profession and established lifelong friendships on a global spectrum. She had a long and productive career at Pfizer, lnc. beginning as a chemist and continuing in Clinical Research as Head of Database Administration and Clinical Data Standards. She was a pioneer and leader in establishing clinical data standards throughout the pharmaceutical industry as well as a charter member of CDISC (Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium, a nonprofit organization that develops and supports global data standards to improve the quality and interoperability of medical research and healthcare). She was also employed at BBN as part of her journey. After retiring from Pfizer, Mary worked for Octagon Research Solutions where she led CDISC training initiatives worldwide.
Mary was instrumental in assuring that family events were memorable. She organized several Turco/Federico family reunions and Peduzzi gatherings. She was known as the "Queen" of holiday pitch card games and it didn't matter if she was on a losing team, as long as laughter was pervasive. She insured the success of family ventures by providing financial support including Kathy Turco's film documentary "Spirit of the Arctic". In addition, Mary was an active fundraiser for various causes such as the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation even while experiencing this disease herself. Mary was determined to help others despite her own pain. She was a volunteer and past board member of this nonprofit organization which directs 100% of gross fundraising dollars directly to breast cancer research.
Mary enjoyed her retirement in East Wakefield and she frequently volunteered, especially concerning the care of animals and education of the watershed ecology. She often applied her technical knowledge of computers to various organizations such as The Food Pantry GED program and The Lakes Region Humane Society of which she was President.
She was predeceased by her sister, Geraldyn Peduzzi. She is survived by her husband, Kurt; mother, Claire; brothers, Peter (Linda) and Everett; sisters, Judy O'Connell (Michael) and Claudia; nephews, Andrew O'Connell, David and Nathan Peduzzi; nieces, Elizabeth Ziniti (Tom), Jackie O'Connell and Jenna Peduzzi; and great nephews, Noah and Luke Ziniti.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 12 from 11:00 to 1:00 at Avery-Storti Funeral Home located at 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, RI 02879 followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Mary's name to The Lakes Region Humane Society, P.O. Box 655, Ossipee, NH O3864, Attn: Megan Williams, Managing Director. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019