Mary Marie (Blanda) Abruzzese, 94, of Westerly, passed away at the Westerly Health Center on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony "Brazz" Abruzzese for 54 years.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Santo and Josephine Blanda.
Mary was also predeceased by her brothers, Andrew Blanda and Anthony Blanda; and nephews, Samuel and Anthony Blanda, Jr.
She is survived by her son Anthony C. Abruzzese, Jr.; daughter Rosanne (Abruzzese) Giuliano and her spouse Glenn; grandchildren, Adam Giuliano and spouse Erin, and Sarah (Giuliano) and spouse Scott McGinley; as well as great-grandchildren, Hannah, Noah, William and Freya and many nieces and nephews.
In her early teens, Mary attended Stonington High School and worked at Vars Company in Westerly. She left Vars to work as a telephone operator at Westerly Automatic Telephone Company during WWII. Mary loved the fast pace at this job but soon left to start a family. After her family was grown, Mary worked as a clerk at Smith Florist shop.
Mary had a passion for gardening and could be seen working the soil among her flowers and vegetables. When not in her garden, Mary was in her kitchen making delectable meals and treats for her family. Mary had a passion for reading novels. She especially loved reading cookbooks in search of the next savory or sweet treat to serve to family and friends. Among her other pastimes, Mary loved to refinish furniture, knit, crochet, cross-stitch, crewel stitch and birdwatch.
Mary's place at the head of family dinner table will be missed by her family.
A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held in the summer of 2021. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, there are no calling hours and burial is private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Research Fund. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com