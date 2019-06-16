Mary (Magno) Mastrangelo, 86, of Wethersfield and Misquamicut, RI, beloved wife of the late Ralph P. Mastrangelo, passed away peacefully at home, on June 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mary was born on September 4, 1932 in Aulpi, Italy. She was the daughter of the late Costantino and Concetta (Di Marco) Magno. Mary graduated from Bloomfield High School and the St. Francis School of Nursing where she received First Prize in Excellence in Clinical Nursing. As a Registered Nurse, Mary worked at St. Francis Hospital, then at Mediplex of Wethersfield. She also served as an instructor for the St. Francis LPN Program. Mary was extremely proud of her nursing career and showed love and compassion to everyone she cared for.

Mary loved to paint, she was a member of the Wethersfield Art League where for many years she enjoyed her passion for painting. She was a kind and gentle woman, with a smile that lit up the room.

Mary was especially devoted to her family. A widow at a young age she bravely moved forward making sure her children received love and guidance as they continued their lives without their Dad. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. Great memories were made every summer at their home in Misquamicut, where Mary welcomed family and friends with a smile.

Mary will be dearly missed by her son, Peter M. Mastrangelo and his wife Lee of Coventry, her daughters, Lisa A. Kane and her husband Michael of Westerly, RI, and Maribeth M. Muller and her husband Julian of Old Lyme. Mary also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Alexis, Michelle, Matthew, Julian and Chelsea and her sister-in-law, Grace Gencarella and her special niece Connie Browkowski along with many relatives and dear friends who will miss her. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother Anthony Magno.

Funeral services will leave at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. Burial will follow at Mt. Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday from 4 – 7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. The family would like to thank all of Mary's caregivers, who made sure Mary was well taken care of and became a part of her family. Mary was a true lover of animals, Memorial donations in her name may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Westerly Sun from June 16 to June 17, 2019