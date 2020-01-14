|
|
Mary (Scaglione) Morrone, age 95, of Westerly, passed away peacefully at the home she shared with her grandson, on January 12, 2020. She lived her life and passed away on her terms.
"Nana" was born on Oak Street in Westerly, the only daughter of the late Luigi and Angelina Scaglione. Nana was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Gilbert A. Morrone, her son-in-law Steven W. Reynolds, as well as many close friends and relatives.
Nana was blessed to be the matriarch of 5 generations. She is survived by her grandson Wayne Brusseau, Jr. and her granddaughter Lisa Brusseau, both of Westerly; her daughter Donna Reynolds of Florida; three great-grandchildren, Danielle (Paride) Steele and her husband Jeff and three great-great grandsons, Oliver, Cooper and Beckett, all of North Stonington, CT; Michaela (Paride) Reilly and her husband Mike of Westerly; and US Army Private Chad Paride, stationed in Oklahoma.
Nana was a faithful communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. She worked at the Moore Company and Westerly School Department until her retirement in 1989. Throughout her life, Nana was proud to help raise her grandchildren, enjoyed bowling, knitting and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Patriots, rarely missing a game. Nana loved to bake and many friends and family were recipients of her home-made muffins and cookies. There was always food and coffee available at her house where no one ever left hungry!
Nana was blessed to be surrounded by so many people who loved and cared for her, especially Shirley, Ed and Dana Lunaas who made sure to always include her in family celebrations, her Goddaughter Kay (Perri) Danielle, along with our family members and friends who will greatly miss her. Our family is eternally grateful and can never repay the kindnesses of Nana's friend, Carol Cherenzia. Carol provided meaning and purpose for Nana during the past year and made certain she was always treated with dignity and respect.
Thank you to Hope Hospice and especially Dr. Joseph Dotolo for their attentive care and concern for Nana.
In lieu of flowers, our family asks that you take time out of your day to spend some time with those that are most important in your life.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-6m at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 14, 2020