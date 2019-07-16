The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Mary (Altimari) Pellegrino, of Littlebrook Road, Westerly, passed away at Apple Rehab Clipper on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the age of 91. She was the wife of the late Antonio L. Pellegrino.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Altimari.
Mary worked as a counter person for Brooks Drug Store for many years until her retirement. She was a longtime Communicant of Immaculate Conception Church and a member of the women's auxiliary of the VFW Post No. 8955.
She is survived by her sons, Richard Pellegrino and wife Laura and Antonio Pellegrino, Jr. and wife Denise, all of Westerly; and her three siblings, Richard Altimari of Westerly, Kay Vuono of Bradford and Jaqueline Varga of S. Windsor, CT. Mary also leaves three grandchildren, Amy Pellegrino and husband Ian MacFarlane, Jennifer Conselyea and husband Brian and Daniel Pellegrino; and three great granddaughters, Blakely and Brielle Conselyea and Amelia MacFarlane. She was predeceased by four siblings, John, Jim and Natale Altimari and Nora Kash.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on July 16, 2019
