Mary V. Gamache
1937 - 2020
I am writing this with a heavy heart for my cousin and friend, Mary V. Gamache who lost her battle with cancer on Sunday August 9, 2020.
Born on February 16, 1937, Mary had a good life of 83 years. Mary graduated from Eastern Connecticut College and went on to be a mentor to many young 7th graders attending Bennett Jr. High School in Manchester. She was loved and respected by her students for 30 years. She also had the rare priviledge of being selected to teach the children of our military families stationed in Germany. Mary will be greatly missed as she touched the hearts and lives of many people who were blessed to know her. She will live on in the hearts of her family and friends forever.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Elizabeth Gamache. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Louis Gamache Sr and her son, Louis Gamache Jr.
Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday Aug 12, from 4 to 7PM at Bacon Funeral Home 71 Prospect St, Willimantic. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday Aug 13, at 10AM directly at St. Mary Church 57 Valley St, Willimantic. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Windham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Perceptions Programs Inc. 54 North St, Willimantic, CT. 06226. To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.baconfh.com

Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacon Funeral Home
71 Prospect Street
Willimantic, CT 06226-2715
(860) 423-1234
