Mary W. Arzamarski, of North Stonington, passed away March 24, 2020 at Pendleton Health and Rahab in Mystic.
Mary was born April 19, 1924 in Hopkinton, RI, the daughter of the late William and Ethel (Fox) Wolstencroft.
She was married for 55 years to the late Corliss Arzamarski . They lived most of their married life in North Stonington where the built their own home and raised their family.
She had worked in material control at Yardney Technical Products – Pawcatuck, CT.
Mary enjoyed crocheting, knitting and camping. She was a member of the Coachman Country Cousins Camping Club and a member of the North Stonington Senior Center.
She is survived by her daughters; Lynne Van Houten of Westerly, RI and Jean Allison of Taftville, CT, her son; Gary Arzamarski and daughter-in-law Linda L. Arzamarski of Norwich, CT, 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Mary was predeceased by two sons James and Steven Arzamarski, and her brother Harold Wolstencroft. She is also survived by her daughter in law Linda J. Arzamarski of Fort Myers, FL (James's wife)
A graveside funeral service will be held at Union Cemetery on Pendleton Hill Rd. in North Stonington CT. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 am.
The Church and Allen Funeral Home, Norwich, is assisting with arrangements