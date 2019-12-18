|
Maryann Stewart Bessette of Stonington, CT, born July 27, 1928, passed away on Dec 16, 2019 joining her husband, Albert, in eternal peace. In addition to Albert, she was predeceased by her parents Samuel and Marie (McCaffery) Stewart, Sister Eileen Lalime and Brother Samuel.
Maryann re-entered the workforce while raising her children engaging in a variety of positions. She was a licensed real estate broker, administrative assistant, teacher's aide and retired after 20 years of service with the Town of Stonington.
A 90 plus year resident of Stonington, Maryann was engaged in civic activities serving as the Stonington Fire District tax collector and tax assessor, Girl Scout leader, volunteer at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, and member of the Stonington Commission on Aging.
Maryann is survived by her daughters, Eleanor Stargardter (Herman) of Coventry, CT, Patricia Fletcher of Weatherford, TX and sons, Robert (Marianne K), Mark (Elizabeth) and Thomas (Susan) all of Pawcatuck, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Mystic Funeral Home, located on Route 1 (51 Williams Ave) in Mystic on Friday, Dec 20th from 3 – 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Saturday, Dec 21st at St. Mary Church, 95 Main St, Stonington. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. There will be no procession from the funeral home to the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Edmundite Missions, 1428 Broad St, Selma, AL 36701 or emergency fuel bank Stonington Human Services, 166 South Broad St, Pawcatuck, CT 06379.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019