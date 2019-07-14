The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Marylee (Pellegrino) Torrez

Marylee (Pellegrino) Torrez Obituary
Marylee (Pellegrino) Torrez, beloved mother and grandmother, of Westerly, passed away on July
13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert C. "Bob" Torrez, who predeceased her on July 13,
2009.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce
St., Westerly. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be
celebrated at 11am on Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly.
There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Interment will follow at St. Sebastian
Cemetery, Westerly. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition. For online condolences
please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun from July 14 to July 15, 2019
