On Saturday, August 15, 2020, Marylou Fiske, 71, of Hopkinton passed away surrounded by loved ones after battling a lengthy illness. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Born on February 6, 1949 in Westerly, RI, she was the daughter of the late Roland K. Baton and Helen N. Haberek. She is survived by her husband, James P. Fiske, and her children: Kelly Sullivan Pezza, Joseph Sullivan, Robin Sullivan, and Stacy Sullivan; her brother Carl Baton and her sister Bonnie Lamphere; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy was her family.
Marylou was very well known for working many years as a cashier, at Family Dollar. In her free time, she enjoyed taking photographs, studying genealogy, and collecting dolls. She was a loving and caring individual who will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.
Arrangements will remain private and have been entrusted to the S.R. Avery Funeral Home 3A Bank St., Hope Valley, RI.
For online condolences, please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com