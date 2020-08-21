1/1
Marylou Fiske
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marylou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, August 15, 2020, Marylou Fiske, 71, of Hopkinton passed away surrounded by loved ones after battling a lengthy illness. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Born on February 6, 1949 in Westerly, RI, she was the daughter of the late Roland K. Baton and Helen N. Haberek. She is survived by her husband, James P. Fiske, and her children: Kelly Sullivan Pezza, Joseph Sullivan, Robin Sullivan, and Stacy Sullivan; her brother Carl Baton and her sister Bonnie Lamphere; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy was her family.
Marylou was very well known for working many years as a cashier, at Family Dollar. In her free time, she enjoyed taking photographs, studying genealogy, and collecting dolls. She was a loving and caring individual who will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.
Arrangements will remain private and have been entrusted to the S.R. Avery Funeral Home 3A Bank St., Hope Valley, RI.
For online condolences, please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
S.R. Avery Funeral Home
3A Bank Street
Hope Valley, RI 02832
(401) 343-1674
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by S.R. Avery Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved