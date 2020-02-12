|
Mathilde "Tillie" (DePreux) McFarland, 95, of Westerly and formerly of Charlestown, passed away at the Westerly Health Center on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Albert J. McFarland.
Born in Burrillville, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Emile and Adeline DePreux.
Tillie was employed as a Clerk for the State of Rhode Island at the Charlestown Breachway and East Beach for eleven years until her retirement in 1988. She was a Den Mother with the Cub Scouts. She also enjoyed baking weekly for area fire departments and knitting baby sweaters for The Westerly Hospital. She was also a former member of the Sweet Adelines international organization of women singers for twelve years.
She is survived by her son Dennis A. McFarland and his wife Joan of Bristol, TN, two daughters, Karen Tetlow and husband Aaron, and "Cookie" Burns and husband Bob, all of Westerly; six grandchildren; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Jeannette Linto.
Many thanks to both the Westerly Adult Day, the Westerly Health Center and to Hope Hospice for all of their excellent care.
Visiting hours are omitted. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, February 14th at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 12, 2020