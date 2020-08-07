Matthew D. Brant, 49, of 19 Courtland Street Pawcatuck, CT, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence.

Born February 25, 1971, he is survived by a son Alexander Brant of Colorado, his parents, C. Lewis and Barbara (Banning) Brant of North Stonington, a brother Richard and his wife Nancy of Billerica, Ma. Nieces Katherine Serra of Westerly; Lauren Brant of Pawcatuck and Jennifer Brant of Boston. He also had a brother "Kip" Brant who predeceased him.

He attended Wheeler High School and had been employed at the Westerly Wal-Mart for the last 25 years.

A Memorial Service will announced at a later date, when it is safer to gather.

