Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of victory Church
169 Main St.
Ashaway, RI
View Map
Matthew J. Koswaski, 61, of Wakefield, RI died peacefully on Monday September 23, 2019 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Westerly, RI on March 26, 1958 he was the son of the late Benjamin J. and Catherine (Cekala) Koswaski.
Matthew was a Senior Estimator-Engineer for the Lightship Group a Marine Industrial repair business.
He graduated from Chariho High School with the Class of 1976 and was an avid golfer.
Matthew is survived by his brother, Mark B. Koswaski of Ashaway, RI and two nephews, Christopher and Andrew Koswaski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of victory Church, 169 Main St. Ashaway, RI. Burial will follow in River Bend Cemetery. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Stand Up for Animals 33 Larry Hirsch Ln, Westerly, RI 02891.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
