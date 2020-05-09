WESTERLY - Matthew Smith of Westerly, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was 34 years old.
Born in Westerly, he was the beloved son of Carol (King) Smith of Westerly and the late Jonny S. Smith.
In addition to his loving mother Carol, he will be dearly missed by his brother Gregory J. Smith and his wife Samantha; his nephew Elliot; and cousins, Tyler and Treesa King and their son TJ, and Amy and Paul Snell and their daughters, Lily and Nora as well as his Uncle Tom and Aunt Linda Lattin, of Houston, TX. Matthew was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Annie King and paternal grandmother Frances Smith.
Matthew was a member of the 2004 Westerly High School graduating class and later attended Johnson & Wales University. Matthew worked as a chef at The Brazen Hen and had also previously worked for McQuade's Marketplace, Dunns Corners Market and Maria's Seaside Cafe. Matthew was an adventure seeker; a lover of nature and animals. His sharp wit, kind heart and genuineness left a lasting impression on anyone fortunate enough to cross paths with him. Matthew was blessed with the ability to see the good in anyone; he was accepting and never held a grudge, always willing to give a second chance or blank slate. His free spirit and ability to be present was admired by many.
Matthew was faced with combating a battle with his health that was uphill from the start and did everything in his power to be victorious; he was heroic and will be remembered as such.
Due to the current restrictions on gathering a Celebration of Life for Matthew is being planned for a later date. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2020.