Maureen Ann (Sullivan) Morgan, 65, of Quail Run, Westerly, RI, passed away on Tuesday, August 27,th 2019.
She was a beloved daughter of the late J. Laurence and Barbara (Nichols) Sullivan.
She was formerly employed at McCormick's Department Store and for many years as manager of Chameleon in Mystic, CT. Maureen was a former member of the Wednesday night women's bowling league. She enjoyed cards, puzzles, reading, and family.
She is survived by her daughter Kerri E. Sullivan New London, CT, four grandchildren, Steven, Jordan (U.S. Army), Sophie, and Cruz. She also leaves one sister Kathryn P. Sullivan of Jonesborough, TN and two brothers, Michael L. Sullivan (Laura) of East Greenwich, RI and Gregory J. Sullivan of Westerly and a very large extended family and many friends. She leaves a special cousin Lillian and special friends, Sandi and Kathy.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Funeral Service at 11am on Wednesday September 4th in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The , 931 Jefferson Blvd. #3004 Warwick, RI 02886 in Maureen's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019