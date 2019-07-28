The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Maureen C. (Brayman) Payne

Maureen C. (Brayman) Payne Obituary
Maureen C. (Brayman) Payne, 69, beloved wife of Warren (Judd) Dills, of Mystic Avenue, Pawcatuck, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Marcelle and Clarence Brayman, Sr.
Maureen will be dearly missed by her husband Judd, three children, Geofrey (Anita) Payne, Jay (Bonnie) Payne of Indianapolis and their children, Emily and Grace, and Carissa (Paulie) Glatt and their children, Lucy and Nico of Minneapolis; two brothers, Clarence "Pete" Brayman, Jr. and Richard Brayman, Sr.; a sister Janette Pignataro; and many nieces and nephews.
Maureen worked as an office manager for a large medical billing office in Indianapolis while she raised her three children as a single mother until she met the love of her life, Judd, in 1989. Shortly thereafter she and Judd moved to Pawcatuck to care for her elderly parents.
Maureen loved summertime visits with her children and grandchildren, tending to her flower gardens, and many wonderful years of retirement with her husband, family, and many close friends.
She also loved spending time at Green Hill Beach and Charlestown with her cousin Charlene Ingham, enjoying long walks on the beach searching for sea glass and Friday night cards with her favorite Bacardi & Pepsi cocktail.
Visiting hours will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Wednesday from 10:30am – 12 noon, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 12 noon in the funeral home. Burial will be at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on July 28, 2019
