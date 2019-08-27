The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pawcatuck VFW
1959 - 2019
Maurice O'Rourke, III Obituary
Maurice O'Rourke, III, of Pawcatuck, CT passed peacefully on August 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. Maurice was born December 2, 1959 to Patricia O'Rourke Shafer and the late Maurice O'Rourke Jr. In addition to his mother, he will be forever missed by his daughter, Jamie and her children, (Ariana, Maurice, Vincent and Serenity), his siblings, (Karen, Brien, Shawn, Kelly, Patrick, Sylvia), an Aunt and Uncle; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his dog Snoopy. A celebration of his life will be held at Pawcatuck VFW, Saturday, 8/31 from 4-6 pm. For those wishing to send a floral tribute or a card, you may send directly to the O'Rourke family: 4 Lincoln Ave, Pawcatuck, CT 06379.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 27, 2019
