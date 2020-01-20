|
|
Max J. Surkont, 70, of Ashaway Road, Bradford, RI and formerly of Vermont died peacefully on Thursday January 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Marcia (Wright) Surkont.
Born in Chicago, Ill on September 9, 1949 he was the son of professional baseball pitcher Max Surkont and the late Jean (Hall) Surkont.
Max worked for Cox Communications for many years and was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman.
Besides his wife he leaves his children; Peter Lemoi of Warren, RI, Denisa LaFlamme , and Christen Cross. He also leaves his brothers, Glenn Surkont of FL, Joe Surkont (Mary) Pawtucket, RI and Jill Mitchell (Ray) of Groton, CT, and his grandchildren, Stephen Jones, James Hall, Eva Lonoue( Michael), Sheyenne Lemoi and Nichole LaFlamme and step grandchildren, Emily, Mathew and Katie Souza.
Funeral service and burial will be private. A celebration of Maxs life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, Hope Valley, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 20, 2020