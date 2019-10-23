|
Maxine Elizabeth Fulton, 96, of Westerly, R.I., passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Maxine was born on March 4, 1923, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Harold Franklin Lewis and Carrie Louise Bailey Lewis. She grew up on Bailey Hill in Groton and graduated from Fitch High School in 1941. She married Robert R. Fulton on September 6, 1941. They had an exceptional life together until his passing in 1993. Maxine was a past matron of Charity Chapter of the Eastern Star and a member of the Westerly Senior center. She enjoyed traveling, painting, jewelry making, tending her beautiful balcony garden and visiting with all her relatives from around the country and her friends in Merchants Village.
Maxine is survived by her daughter Donna Cota of Westerly, R.I., son Lon Fulton and spouse Sherry of Groton CT, and son Robert Fulton Jr and spouse Wendi of Paducah KY, 10 Grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 6 great- great grandchildren.
Maxine was predeceased by her brother Carl Lewis of Lake Wales, FL.
Her family would like to invite everyone to a celebration of Maxine's life taking place on Sunday November 24th at the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St, Stonington, CT, from 12 to 4pm.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 23, 2019