Meina Qi, 65, beloved mother, sister, and grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 25th, 2019. She was born on February 15, 1954 in Guangzhou, China, and was the daughter of the late Mok Hua and Lit Yeung Chik. She leaves behind her son Yizhang Guo (John), daughter-in-law, Crystal Poon, and two granddaughters, Juliet and Hannah Guo. Meina is survived by three brothers, two sisters, three nieces and eleven nephews, and was predeceased by a sister and a brother.
Meina enjoyed gardening and passing the time surrounded by friends and family. She was a loving mother and grandmother who dedicated her time to her grandchildren. She was a devoted daughter, being the primary caregiver for her father for over 25 years. Meina will be remembered for her kindness, smile and bursts of laughter that would fill any room.
A short memorial service will be held at Riverbend Cemetery in Westerly, RI on January 10th at 11am.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 5, 2020