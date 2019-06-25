The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Melissa F. (Fenner) Tucker

Melissa F. (Fenner) Tucker Obituary
Melissa F. (Fenner) Tucker, 89, of Charlestown, passed away peacefully at home Monday, June 17th. She was the wife of the late Philip M. Tucker.
Born in Hopkinton, she was a daughter of the late Edwin R. and J. Ethel (Cross) Fenner.
She is survived by two sons, Robert E. Laurent of Ashaway and Shepard A. Laurent of Charlestown; three daughters, M. Pam Ayliffe of Peace Dale, Gayle A. Laurent-Reposa of Charlestown, and Julia E. Livesley of Charlestown; two step sons, Rodney Tucker of West Kingston and Mark Tucker of Charlestown; 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson. She was predeceased by two brothers, Charles L. Fenner and Mervin C. Fenner.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 29th at 10 am at the Cross Mills Baptist Church, Charlestown. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday June 28th, 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cross Mills Baptist Church, 4403 Old Post Rd, Charlestown, RI 02813 or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun from June 25 to June 26, 2019
