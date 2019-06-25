Melissa F. (Fenner) Tucker, 89, of Charlestown, passed away peacefully at home Monday, June 17th. She was the wife of the late Philip M. Tucker.

Born in Hopkinton, she was a daughter of the late Edwin R. and J. Ethel (Cross) Fenner.

She is survived by two sons, Robert E. Laurent of Ashaway and Shepard A. Laurent of Charlestown; three daughters, M. Pam Ayliffe of Peace Dale, Gayle A. Laurent-Reposa of Charlestown, and Julia E. Livesley of Charlestown; two step sons, Rodney Tucker of West Kingston and Mark Tucker of Charlestown; 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson. She was predeceased by two brothers, Charles L. Fenner and Mervin C. Fenner.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 29th at 10 am at the Cross Mills Baptist Church, Charlestown. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday June 28th, 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cross Mills Baptist Church, 4403 Old Post Rd, Charlestown, RI 02813 or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in The Westerly Sun from June 25 to June 26, 2019