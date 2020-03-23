|
Mellissa Jane Melton, 32, of Wood River Junction, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the RI Hospital. She was the loving wife of Cory R. Melton. Born on August 27, 1987 in Westerly, she is the daughter of Dewey R. Lawing, Jr. and Sandra D. (Lawson) Lawing.
Mellissa was the kind of person that you gravitated to with her bubbly personality and infectious laugh. Truly a giver, she was the "go to girl" if you needed something and was the first person to help in any way. Gifted in so many ways from the beginning, she graduated early from high school and attended WNEC where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. Many years after, she attended CCRI and joined the ranks of Phi Theta Kappa. She was a Girl Scout, received a Black Belt in Karate and was an active member of an online group for those who have highly achieved over physical handicaps as Mellissa. She had a Brachial Plexus injury since birth and proved that nothing was going to stop her from achieving her dream. She finally had achieved her dream job working for RI Hospital as a Medical Lab Tech and loved being a part of the team. With her husband Cory, they shared their love of the movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas" along with playing board games, especially "Mansions of Madness", dedicating a special game room in their home for games alone.
Besides her husband Cory and parents, she leaves her mother and father-in-law Bob and Sherrie Melton of VT; Aunt T and Uncle Charlie; cousins Leah, Diana, Mariah, Karly and Delilah Jane; along with her extended family and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Dewey R. Lawing, Sr. and Carol V. "Mams" Lawing and her maternal grandparents Jane Lawson and Teddy Paul.
A celebration of Mellissa's life will be held at a later date. S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI.
Memorial donations may be made in Mellissa's name to at stjude.org/donatetoday and ubpn.org/.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020