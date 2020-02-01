The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
Melville "Mel" Frazier, Jr.

Melville "Mel" Frazier, Jr. Obituary
Melville "Mel" Frazier, Jr. passed away unexpectedly at his home in North Windham, CT on January 25, 2020 at the age of 61. He was born in Southington, CT on February 28, 1958, to the late Melville M. Frazier, Sr. and Ruth (Goodwin) Monty.
Mel worked in the Cable TV Industry for over 30 years. He loved his career as a Cable Technician.
Mel had the charisma to attract people to him. He could have anyone laughing with his crazy sense of humor.
Mel is survived by four children. Heather (Bibbo) Miller and her husband Doug of Maryland; Melville Frazier, III of Barton, NY; Theresa (Frazier) Mocek and her husband Mike of Canterbury, CT; and Jerry Frazier and his Fiancée Sonya Richard of Plainfield, CT. Three sisters, Judy Mitchell, Cheryl Rios and Dawn Frazier. He also has four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Mel was predeceased by two brothers, Frank Metz and Robert Metz.
Services will be private. Luddy Peterson Funeral Home of New Britain are handling all arrangements.
In Lieu of flowers and cards, please send donations to SCAAD of Norwich, CT or .
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 1, 2020
