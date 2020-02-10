|
Meredith T. Anderson, 81, of Hope Valley, RI died peacefully on Tuesday February 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Joseph E. Anderson.
Born in Providence, RI on July 30, 1938 she was the daughter of the late James and Mabel (Robinson) Hall.
Mrs. Anderson received both her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in accounting from the University of Rhode Island. She went on to work at the U.R.I for several years and later at the Green Chimneys School in Brewster NY and retired as the Business Manager from Pine Point School in Stonington, CT.
Meredith was an avid gardener and was a longtime member of the Arbutus Garden Club. She was also an active member of the Richmond Senior Center.
Besides her loving and devoted husband of over 61 years she will be sadly missed by her three sons, Paul Anderson and his wife Jenifer of Richmond, RI, Steven Anderson of Charlestown, RI and Brian Anderson of Wendell , MA. She also leaves her brother, James Hall of Colchester, CT and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Katherine M. Anderson.
Funeral service and burial will be private and calling hours are respectfully omitted.
A special thanks to the dedicated & caring staff of the Westerly Health Center.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Westerly Health Center Activities Fund, 280 High St. Westerly, RI 02891
Arrangements have been entrusted to the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, Hope Valley, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 10, 2020