Michael A. Carver, 63, of Pawcatuck, CT loving husband of 32 years to Charlain "Sue" (Sebastianelli) Carver, died unexpectedly, June 18, 2019.

Born in New London, he was the son of the late George and Theresa (Breton) Carver and lived in Pawcatuck for thirty-two years. Mike grew up on Ashby St. in Mystic, attending local schools and was a graduate of Fitch High School.

He was a Rigger for over 40 years at Electric Boat and also worked for a short period of time at Davis Standard in Pawcatuck. A hard-working and selfless individual, Mike loved his job, especially his brotherhood of fellow Riggers at EB. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and co-workers.

An avid Red Sox fan, he never missed an opening day. Mike loved the outdoors, his annual camping trips, grilling and sitting around his campfire. He also loved ice-fishing and snowmobiling in ME.

In addition to his wife Sue, he leaves his daughter, Carolyn Szewc and her husband, Thomas; his son, Justin Carver; four siblings and many nieces and nephews.

His family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, June 22nd from 3-5 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A service will be Sunday, June 23rd at 10:30 am at the funeral home. His burial will be held privately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Michael's name to the (www.kidney.org) or to a favorite . Published in The Westerly Sun from June 21 to June 22, 2019