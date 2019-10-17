The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
7 Church St
Bradford, RI
View Map
Michael D. Gray Obituary
Michael D. Gray, 64, beloved husband for 31 years of Mary (Larkin) Gray, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at RI Hospital in Providence on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Born in Waterbury, CT, he was the son of June Gray of Leesburg, FL and the late James Gray, Sr.
A machinist by trade, Michael spent the majority of his career working in the printing press industry and most recently within the Chariho School District. He enjoyed boating, woodworking, gardening, and watching the Patriots. Most important to him was spending time with his family & friends.
Michael leaves behind his three children and their spouses, Jennifer Gray & David Smith of Somers, CT, Justin & Bridget Gray of North Stonington, CT, and Michelle Gray & Brian Fischer of Warwick, RI; his three grandchildren, Connor & Thomas Gray and Lillian Smith; his siblings, James Gray, Jr. of Westerly, Linda Camp of Leesburg, FL, and Colleen Clang of Lebanon, CT in addition to a large extended family.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 1-3pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 7 Church St., Bradford on Monday at 10am. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 17, 2019
