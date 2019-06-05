|
|
Michael E. Main, 62, of 22 Potter Hill Road, Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Born in Westerly he was a son of the late Byron "Bud" and Virginia Main, as well as the son of the late Faith Main, who raised him with Bud after the death of Virginia, who passed when Mike was a young child.
Michael worked as a service technician for Paul's TV for many years.
He leaves two sisters, Patricia E. Rosso of Westerly and Mary Palmer of Ashaway; six nieces and nephews, Michael and Brian Rosso, Rebecca Belanger, Amy Braiser, and Richard and Jeffrey Lamourine.
Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from June 5 to June 6, 2019