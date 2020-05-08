Michael E. Martino
1945 - 2020
Michael E. Martino, 74, of Westerly RI, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, May 4, 2020 at The Westerly Hospital after a yearlong courageous battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Born in the Bronx, NY, in 1945, Michael is survived by his wife, Alexandrea Thayer Martino. Michael will be dearly missed by his daughter Kristin Martino of New York City, NY; his twin brother Robert Martino, sister Katherine Foden both of Westerly; half-sister Dottie McDonald of St. Augustine, FL; his niece Marisa Martino Van Horn (Washington DC); nephews, Dr. Glen Foden (Westerly RI) and Karl Foden (Islip, NY). He was predeceased by his parents, Mike and Elsa Martino, sister Barbara Martino and brother-in-law Ed Foden.
Michael worked as a self-employed interior designer for many years and was a prolific inventor. He had a deep love for the USA and proudly served with honor in the US Navy during the Vietnam War as a submariner on the USS Seawolf 575 Boat.
He will be remembered for his wit and charm by his many friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 9, 2020
We knew him at United Builders Supply and enjoyed his wit, charm, and sincerity. He was a unique and talented person.
DeeAnn Seigars
Coworker
