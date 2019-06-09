|
|
Michael Edward Alvino, 54, of Robin Way, Westerly, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 28, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his parents, Daniel W. and Florence (Prusienski) Alvino of Westerly, his sister, Kristin Martino, his brother-in-law John and two nieces, Isabella and Sophia.
Mr. Alvino was born in Plainview, NY on June 25, 1964. He was a self-employed painter for Alvino Painting of Westerly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Church of Saint Clare, 62 Crandall Avenue, Misquamicut, RI 02891. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Michael's name to Gateway Healthcare, South Shore Center, 4705-A Old Post Road, Charlestown, RI 02813.
Published in The Westerly Sun from June 9 to June 10, 2019