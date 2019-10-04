|
|
Michael Francis "Mike" Dufficy, 79, died peacefully in the loving arms of his wife and with his children at his bedside at the Providence VA Medical Center on October 1, 2019. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he was a staff sergeant in the US Army and awarded the National Defense and Vietnam Service Medals.
Mike was born to the late John and Anne Dufficy in Hamilton, Ohio on December 5, 1939. He graduated from Westerly High School in 1957 and attended URI's Agricultural School until he was drafted into the US Army in 1958 and proudly served for 10 years. He worked for Yardney Corporation for 19 years and retired from GTech as a quality control engineer.
He loved animals, puttering in his garden, and tinkering in his workshop. A voracious reader, he had a desire to just "know" things. Before and during retirement, he mystified his programming knowledge and all things computer-related.
Mike married the love of his life, Cynthia Carlson, on January 23, 1965. He was a man of faith and showed his family what it meant to be a loving and generous husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to Cynthia, he is survived by Michael (Kim) and Matthew (Christine) Dufficy, Melissa (Darrell) Paulsen, and was pre-deceased by his son Patrick. He also is survived by his seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild (Caitlyn, Sean, Aaron, Madeleine, Alexandra, Julia, Logan, Kairi) and his brother and sister, Tom Dufficy and Judy Cappizzano.
Calling hours are from 2 to 5pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Avery and Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield, RI. Burial will take place at River Bend Cemetery in Westerly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 4, 2019