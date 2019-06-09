"I did it my way" characterizes the life of Michael J. Federico, 62, of Westerly, RI and Hebron, CT, who passed away at Hartford Hospital on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Born in Westerly, RI, he was the son of Irma Federico of Westerly, RI and the late Rudolph Federico. A graduate of Westerly High School, Michael continued his education at the University of Rhode Island where he studied political science and psychology.

While enrolled as a full-time student, he ran for the Westerly Town Council as an independent and won, setting the record for youngest town councilman at the age of 22.

With an entrepreneurial spirit, Michael started several businesses including a seasonal tourist publication, beach snack bar, ice cream shop, and wholesale distributorship. Subsequently, he served as a tax practitioner for over 30 years and was a Certified Financial Planner in the Manchester, CT area for over 25 years. He often did more than advise clients on their finances. It wasn't uncommon for him to donate his services to single mothers and active duty military.

In addition to his mother, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 32 years, Karen (West) Federico; two daughters and son-in-law, Hillary R. Federico (Matt Andrew) of Westerly, RI and Courtney A. Federico of Troy, NY; eight siblings, Lorrie Olson (Mark), Steven Federico (Janet), and Mia Nolan (Jim) of Westerly, RI, Peter Federico (GiGi) of Odessa, FL, Susan Barry (Jack) of Auburn, MA, John Federico (Joelle) of Topeka, KS, Lisa Bariss (Juris) of Singapore, and Patti Federico (Christine Brochu) of Narragansett, RI. Michael also leaves his mother and father-in-law, Donald and Lisa West of Westerly, RI; sisters-in-law, Lisa Giacalone of New York, NY, Christine West (Tim Morgan) of Westerly, RI and brother-in-law, Don West of Westerly, RI; and 25 nieces and nephews.

We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Michael in his 62 years. Among them, be kind to others. His generous spirit and commitment to service took him to many a Walk Against Hunger, Manchester Road Race, Red Cross blood drive and beach cleanup. He was an active supporter of the Westerly Land Trust, Save the Bay, Southern Poverty Law Center and Bike Walk Connecticut and many more. To best honor him, he would ask that you set out to do one good deed today, allowing his legacy to live on.

We invite friends to join family in celebrating Michael's life on Saturday, June 15, his 63rd birthday, from 11 am to 2 pm at Gaffney Dolan, 59 Spruce St, Westerly, RI.

Forever in our heart, private inurnment will be held at River Bend Cemetery in Westerly, RI and ashes will be scattered at sea, Michael's favorite place to be.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Michael's honor to the Westerly Land Trust. Checks may be mailed to PO Box 601, Westerly, RI 02891, and online donations can be made at westerlylandtrust.org. Please include Michael's name on the memo line if donating by check or in the comments section if donating online.

To express condolences, visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Westerly Sun from June 9 to June 10, 2019