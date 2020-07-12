1/1
Michael Louis Lemay
1943 - 2020
Michael Louis Lemay, 77 of Westerly, RI passed away on July 6th, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born to Louis and Ruth Lemay in Springfield, MA on June 22, 1943. He is predeceased by his wife of 44 years Karen Ellen Lemay. Michael was a graduate of Technical High in Springfield MA and served as a Medic in the US Air Force. Upon his return, he worked in the family business at Lemay Dental Lab which he later took over until he retired in 2019. His love for the ocean brought he and his wife to Westerly, RI where he was an active member of the Westerly Yacht Club and served as the Master of Arms. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his infectious laughter, his love of great oldies music, cheeseburgers in paradise, the smell of salt air and a great tan. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his sister, Catherine Marshall of West Springfield and her husband Paul, his four loving children, David Lemay and his wife Kristen of Easthampton, David Pelletier and his wife Monica of Westfield, Nicole Fyntrilakis and her husband Nicholas of Hampden, MA and Stephen Lemay and his wife Cherly of Westerly R.I. His 12 adored grandchildren, his nieces and nephews and his sister-in-law Joanne Jurkowski and husband William of Belchertown, lots of cousins and many good friends, especially longtime friends Judy Michalak and Joe Hrycay. The family wishes to thank the staff at Watch Hill Apple Rehab Center. He and his wife will be laid to rest at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, MA with a private memorial to be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made to Westerly Yacht Club c/o Sea Scouts, 1 Watch Hill Road, Westerly, RI 02891. The Agawam Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Michael and his wife Karen Ellen Lemay who predeceased him on 2/9/2020. Details will be published prior to the service.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 11, 2020
Beautiful blue eyes, smile and an open heart to make others smile. We are with you during this difficult time. You have lost a great guy!
Colleen and Paul
Acquaintance
July 10, 2020
Many years ago we had some great times.
Bob Fredette
Friend
July 9, 2020
Dave...so sorry to hear about the passing of your Dad...Please know that your family has our deepest condolences...our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time of sorrow

God Bless Mr.Lemay,
DONALD BARNARD JR(DJ)
SPRINGFIELD PLUMBING SUPPLY
DONALD BARNARD JR
Acquaintance
