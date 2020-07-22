1/1
Michael Patrick Saddow
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Patrick Saddow, 79 of Englewood, Fl passed away peacefully on 7/13/2020 with his family by his side.
Born in Westerly, RI, Mike was the son of the late Arthur and Victoria Saddow. He graduated from Stonington High School in 1959, inducted in the SHS Hall of Fame in 2017. After high school he served with the Rhode Island Army National Guard. In 1972, he graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a Bachelors in Finance. Upon relocating to Englewood, Fl, Mike owned a very successful accounting practice for over 25 years.
Mike was a caring and generous man that enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved the Florida beaches, boating, playing golf, cards, and sports.
He is survived by his wife: Ruth Conklin Saddow; former wife: Linda Theadore; siblings: Marion Durfee and Victor Saddow; children: Tim Saddow, Julie Hartman and Peter Saddow and his wife Sima Vahidi; grandchildren: Courtney Hartman, Zachary Saddow, Madelynne Saddow and Isaac Saddow.
A funeral service is not being planned in the local area. Condolences may be left at https://www.forevermissed.com/michael-saddow. His final resting will be at Saint Sebastian Cemetery in Westerly, RI with his parents.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
5400 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7045378414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by National Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 22, 2020
RIP Michael, You will be miss by many. SHS classmate, Lana
Lana Simmons
July 16, 2020
We are beyond sad about Mike's passing. We wish his family peace and strength to get through this difficult time. We will miss our dear friend.
Merle and Darrel VanSickle
Merle VanSickle
July 16, 2020
Oh my gosh , we were so saddened to hear of your passing friend...what a shock! We had just talked to you last Friday. RIP DEAR MIKE! Happy Birthday ❤
Love, Barbara and Dick Watkins
Barbara and Dick Watkins
July 15, 2020
Happy Birthday(in heaven) Mike. You will be missed.
Karen Brown
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved