Michael Patrick Saddow, 79 of Englewood, Fl passed away peacefully on 7/13/2020 with his family by his side.
Born in Westerly, RI, Mike was the son of the late Arthur and Victoria Saddow. He graduated from Stonington High School in 1959, inducted in the SHS Hall of Fame in 2017. After high school he served with the Rhode Island Army National Guard. In 1972, he graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a Bachelors in Finance. Upon relocating to Englewood, Fl, Mike owned a very successful accounting practice for over 25 years.
Mike was a caring and generous man that enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved the Florida beaches, boating, playing golf, cards, and sports.
He is survived by his wife: Ruth Conklin Saddow; former wife: Linda Theadore; siblings: Marion Durfee and Victor Saddow; children: Tim Saddow, Julie Hartman and Peter Saddow and his wife Sima Vahidi; grandchildren: Courtney Hartman, Zachary Saddow, Madelynne Saddow and Isaac Saddow.
A funeral service is not being planned in the local area. Condolences may be left at https://www.forevermissed.com/michael-saddow.
His final resting will be at Saint Sebastian Cemetery in Westerly, RI with his parents.