Michael S. Wood


1963 - 2020
Michael S. Wood Obituary
Michael S. Wood, 57, of Westerly, RI husband of Shannon (Lewis) Wood died unexpectedly, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at home.
Born in Westerly, RI he was the son of the late Linda-Kay (Hughes) Wood and Robert T. Wood of Mystic.
Prior to living in Westerly for many years, he resided in Mystic.
Michael was employed with the former Bradford Dyeing Co. and spent the last twenty years as a groundskeeper at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic, a job he enjoyed, as he loved the outdoors.
He loved to play horseshoes and was an avid fisherman.
In addition to his wife and father, he leaves his three step-children, Brian and Johnathan Lewis and Jade Jones; siblings, Robert T. Wood II; Doreen-Lin and her husband, Michael Dickerson and William B. Wood; his great-grandson, Logan Lewis and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Julie-Ann Daimler.
His services and burial will be held privately.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 15, 2020
