Michael T. Shea, Sr., 70, of Edgewood Avenue in Ashaway, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was the husband of the late Delia (Barbone) Shea who predeceased him on January 2nd, 2019.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Daniel and Gladys Shea.
Michael worked as a Machinist with Harris for many years until his retirement. He was a very proud US Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served in four tours with the 1st Marine Corps Division. He was a member of the Pawcatuck VFW Post 1265 and had participated in both local Cribbage and Pitch leagues.
He leaves behind his three children, Michael T. Shea, Jr. and Brian Shea, both of Ashaway and Erin Shea (Mario) of Bradford; two sisters, Gladys Fraser of Stonington and Ginger MacCall of Ashaway; and several nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by his brother Daniel Shea and sister Patricia Woodall.
Visiting hours will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Friday from 10am – 11am, immediately followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 11am. Burial with Full Military Honors will be held at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 12, 2020