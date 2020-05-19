Mildred "Millie" (Altimonte) Fusaro
Mildred "Millie" (Altimonte) Fusaro, 98, of Oak Street, Westerly, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 17th, 2020. She was the wife of the late John A. Fusaro, Sr. who predeceased her on May 17th, 2007.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Josephine Altimonte.
Millie was a co-owner of Angelo's Fish & Chips with her sister Virginia. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was known for sharing her wine and pepper biscuits with anyone she came in contact with. She was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church and a former member of the Third Order of Mary and the Calabrese Ladies' Auxiliary.
She will be dearly missed by her two children, John A. Fusaro, Jr. and his wife Marjorie, and Geraldine "Gerry" McVeigh, all of Westerly; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Millie was predeceased by her sister Virginia Giorno.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
