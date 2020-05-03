Mildred R. "Millie" (Perron) Devault, age 90, of Pawcatuck, CT passed away on April 28, 2020. She resided in Oxford, MA for 57 years prior to moving to Pawcatuck in 2017.

She is survived by Kenneth D. Devault, her loving husband of nearly 70 years; three sons, David V. Devault and his wife Lorraine of Westerly, RI, Andrew J. Devault of Oxford, MA, and Jeffrey P. Devault also of Oxford, MA; three granddaughters, Alison Devault Enk and her husband Jacob Enk of Dexter, MI, Rochelle Devault of San Francisco, CA, and Heaven Pajala of Raleigh, NC; and one great grandchild. She was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy (Perron) Twarowski.

Born in Auburn, MA, she was the daughter of the late Camille and Anna (Bourgeois) Perron. Millie enjoyed a loving childhood with fond memories of her days in Auburn. She was a Girl Scout and served as a volunteer nighttime airplane spotter in her high school years during World War II.

Millie was a graduate of Auburn High School, class of 1947. As a young woman, she was a talented hairdresser. Later, she was proud of her many years at the David Clark Company in Worcester, MA, which produced spacesuits for the NASA moon landing and space shuttle programs. She was an avid reader throughout her life.

Mildred was a devoted mother and friend and especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters. She was an exceptional cook and baker, learning her skills from her sister-in-law, Earline Poirier. Her casseroles and desserts, especially red velvet cake, were always in demand at gatherings of family and friends. Her wonderful sense of humor made those gatherings even more enjoyable.

Mil and Ken spent many happy times in their camping trailer, fishing and bicycling along the Cape Cod Canal. Together, they accomplished two memorable cross-county camping trips.

The family wishes to thank the healthcare workers and staff at Westerly Hospital and Beacon Hospice for their kindness, support and excellent care.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Mildred's life will be held later this summer on a date to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store