Mrs. Gloria M Stafford, 93, of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Pawcatuck CT, passed away on March 25, 2019.

Mrs. Stafford was born in Providence, RI on February 28, 1926. She was the daughter of Antonio and Angelina DePastina.

She graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1948 and became a teacher first with the Stonington Public School System and later the Westerly Public Schools. She had a 35 year career retiring in 1987. She was always able to see the potential in all her students whether it was academics, arts, or sports. She was avid golfer and a great cook. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends.

Mrs. Stafford was predeceased by her husband Burton and her brother Edward DePastina. She leaves behind a son Jay and wife Antonia of Parkland, FL. and her granddaughter Ashley of Carmel, IN.

The family would like to thank all her caregivers, especially Rosemarie Thomas as well as the staff at Heartland Health Care for their loving care.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2715 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro NC. Interment will follow at the church columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at www.alz.org or the America at www.cancer.org

Sunshine Cremation Services and Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel are assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary