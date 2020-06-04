Nancy C. Williams, 84, of Asher Ave., Pawcatuck, CT died peacefully on Saturday May 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Nelson T. Williams who sadly predeceased her the evening prior on Friday, May 29, 2020. They were married for 61 years.
Born in New Jersey on February 12, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Albert Edward and Mary (Martin) Cox.
Nancy graduated from Westerly High School with the Class of 1954. She was employed by Electric Boat, a Division of General Dynamics, until her marriage to Nelson T. Williams of Stonington, CT. While taking care of their home in Pawcatuck and raising their two daughters, she enjoyed painting, sewing, needlepoint, and baking. She was a bowler, an avid golfer, and member of the Ladies Golf League at Elmridge Country Club for many years. She was also an active member of the Rhode Island Girl Scouts of America.
Mrs. Williams was a life-long member of Christ Episcopal Church in Westerly and served on the Church Altar Guild for more than 50 years. She also served as the Stonington Republican Party Registrar of Voters.
She was the "Best Mom and Grandmother" to Karen Williams Baranski and her husband Stephen of Hamden, Connecticut, and Terri Williams Wood and her husband Michael J. of Minneapolis, Minnesota. She also leaves her four grandchildren; Peter Jay Baranski, Emma Katherine Baranski, Calum Blackburn Wright and Brett Jefferson Wright. She is survived by her brother Albert Ray Cox of Ashaway, RI, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased in death by her sister, Anna Cox Bales of Fort Worth, TX.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately. A memorial will be held at Christ Episcopal Church for both Nancy and Nelson when all can gather without restrictions.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Beacon Hospice of North Kingston, RI through the Amedisys Foundation (Amedisys.com) or The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Weterly.
Born in New Jersey on February 12, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Albert Edward and Mary (Martin) Cox.
Nancy graduated from Westerly High School with the Class of 1954. She was employed by Electric Boat, a Division of General Dynamics, until her marriage to Nelson T. Williams of Stonington, CT. While taking care of their home in Pawcatuck and raising their two daughters, she enjoyed painting, sewing, needlepoint, and baking. She was a bowler, an avid golfer, and member of the Ladies Golf League at Elmridge Country Club for many years. She was also an active member of the Rhode Island Girl Scouts of America.
Mrs. Williams was a life-long member of Christ Episcopal Church in Westerly and served on the Church Altar Guild for more than 50 years. She also served as the Stonington Republican Party Registrar of Voters.
She was the "Best Mom and Grandmother" to Karen Williams Baranski and her husband Stephen of Hamden, Connecticut, and Terri Williams Wood and her husband Michael J. of Minneapolis, Minnesota. She also leaves her four grandchildren; Peter Jay Baranski, Emma Katherine Baranski, Calum Blackburn Wright and Brett Jefferson Wright. She is survived by her brother Albert Ray Cox of Ashaway, RI, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased in death by her sister, Anna Cox Bales of Fort Worth, TX.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately. A memorial will be held at Christ Episcopal Church for both Nancy and Nelson when all can gather without restrictions.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Beacon Hospice of North Kingston, RI through the Amedisys Foundation (Amedisys.com) or The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Weterly.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.