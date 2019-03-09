|
|
Nancy Cozzolino, of Shore Road, Westerly, RI died on March 3, 2019 at the Apple Clipper nursing center after a lengthy illness. She was 91. Nancy operated the Mona Lisa Salon of Beauty for 50 plus years until taking ill in 2016. She was pre-deceased by her husband John S. Cozzolino, her brother Mickey Cofone and sister Anna Rowland. Born in Westerly, RI, Nov. 22, 1927, she is survived by her son Joseph and his wife Brenda Cozzolino, two grandsons Philip Cozzolino of Charlestown, RI and Dr. Matthew Cozzolino of Boston, MA. She leaves behind sisters Stella Ligouri and Rosemarie Christina of Westerly and Eleanor Ritzie of Mystic, CT and brother Samuel Cofone of Ashaway, RI, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Services will be private.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 9, 2019