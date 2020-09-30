Nancy H. Stedman passed away with family by her side on September 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late George R. Stedman.
Born in Rothwell, England, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Anne Healy.
Nancy loved collecting vintage items and was the owner of The Treasure Chest consignment and costume shop.
She leaves children, Craig Stedman (Tracy) of N. Stonington, Keith Stedman (Nancy) of Salem and Wendy Moreash (Fred) of Hopkinton; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and dearest friends, MaryEllen (John) Lench of VA.
Services are private. Contributions may be made to the Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903.