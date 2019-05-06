Nancy L. (Manfredi) Bruno, formerly of Westerly, passed away at the Groton Regency on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the age of 94, with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Angelo E. Bruno who predeceased her.

Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Natale and Rose Manfredi.

Nancy worked for Fishers Big Wheel in Westerly for many years and was a longtime communicant of St. Pius X Church. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and playing cards with her neighbors.

She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by her three children, Donna M. Horan (Ronald) of Mystic, CT, Joseph A. Bruno (Diane) of Westerly, David E. Bruno (Lisa) of Milford, CT; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Horan (Meghan), Lisa Lelek (Charles), Brian Bruno (Heidi), Allison Bruno, Marc Bruno, Kyle Bruno (Kendall) and Marissa Bruno; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her two siblings.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Groton Regency for their love and care of Nancy over the last few years.

Visiting hours are omitted. A Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, 5/7 at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com