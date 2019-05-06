The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Bruno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. (Manfredi) Bruno

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy L. (Manfredi) Bruno Obituary
Nancy L. (Manfredi) Bruno, formerly of Westerly, passed away at the Groton Regency on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the age of 94, with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Angelo E. Bruno who predeceased her.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Natale and Rose Manfredi.
Nancy worked for Fishers Big Wheel in Westerly for many years and was a longtime communicant of St. Pius X Church. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and playing cards with her neighbors.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by her three children, Donna M. Horan (Ronald) of Mystic, CT, Joseph A. Bruno (Diane) of Westerly, David E. Bruno (Lisa) of Milford, CT; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Horan (Meghan), Lisa Lelek (Charles), Brian Bruno (Heidi), Allison Bruno, Marc Bruno, Kyle Bruno (Kendall) and Marissa Bruno; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her two siblings.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Groton Regency for their love and care of Nancy over the last few years.
Visiting hours are omitted. A Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, 5/7 at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from May 6 to May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now