In Memoriam - Nancy L. Menegaz, Esq., died 09/26/2020.
Nancy Rafferty Menegaz Post, daughter of the late James Rafferty and Eva Rafferty, flew gracefully away, uncoiled from her physical body on Saturday, September 26th, 2020. She enters the joy and abundance of Heaven and joins her family and friends in life everlasting.
On this earth, Nancy was a rebel, a rabble-rouser and a profoundly intelligent and insightful woman, who broke the norms of her generation. She graduated from Classical High School in Providence RI, earned a Registered Nursing degree from the Rhode Island School of Nursing, received a Bachelor's degree from St. Thomas Aquinas College, and then, a Law degree from Rutgers University. Her law career focused on helping the indigent and less fortunate as she dedicated her efforts to the New Jersey Mental Health Law Project. Her work was one of true and extreme compassion rather than the pursuit of profit, all while raising 3 young children.
Nancy's life was full of enthusiastic energy. She traveled to many exotic regions around the globe and enjoyed the company of her friends, both old and new. She took up scuba diving, playing Bridge and Rummy and had a most refined palate. In this light, Mom challenged us to reach for the sky, be true to our own individual spirits and always have a positive outlook. Everyone with whom she came in contact was fortunate and walked away joyful in the knowledge they had experienced a uniquely dynamic woman. Nancy's honesty was unflinching yet filled with good humor and her generosity was beyond measure. She was a true force of nature.
Nancy was preceded by her first husband, Dr. Robert J. Menegaz, her second husband Dirck H. Post and her brother James Rafferty. She is survived by her three children: daughter Michelle and her husband Michael and granddaughter Hilary; son Greg and his wife Virginia with granddaughters, Serena and Margaree; son Glenn and his partner Anna; as well as her step-children, Robert and Michael Post. She also leaves behind Aunt Ginny, cousin Carol, niece Karen and her husband Chris Bonewald with their two children, Geoffrey and Stephanie, and nephew James Rafferty.
Mom, your strength and guidance throughout our lives is already irreplaceable -we will always keep you on our minds and in our hearts. There will never be another like you.
Nancy will be cremated, according to her wishes. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home in Westerly is in care of the arrangements. There will be a private family ceremony to honor her life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Nancy's memory to the Charlestown Ambulance-Rescue Service, 489 Old Post Rd., Charlestown, RI 02813 www.charlestownrescue.org
or Meals on Wheels, Rhode Island www.mealsonwheels.org
