Nathan E. Bruno
Nathan E. Bruno, 22, of Spring St. Hope Valley, RI, passed away in his home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 after a long struggle with depression that lead to addiction.
Nathan had the purest of hearts. He was generous and compassionate. Always rooting for and protecting the underdog. His sense of humor, handsome face and beautiful soul will be desperately missed by those he touched and left behind, his mother Kristin Bruno, her partner Michael Rapheal, his father and step mother Edward Bruno Jr. and Mary Marchetti , sister Hannah Bruno, her partner Kiel Tefft, niece and nephew Marli Tefft and Jimi Locke, maternal grandmother Rebecca Rice, paternal grandparents Edward Sr. and Carole Bruno, maternal aunt and uncle Lisa and Joe Brazil as well many aunts,uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by maternal grandfather Earl Rice.
A Gathering to Remember will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Calabrese Club, 28 Pleasant St. Westerly, RI from 11a - 3p.
*please remember COVID 19 guidelines so all feel welcome and safe. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers please help break the stigma and donate in Nathan's name to:
Mental Health America
"Fight in the Open"
The Clifford Beers Society
https://give.classy.org/Bruno-Nathan

Published in The Westerly Sun on Sep. 11, 2020.
