Neil H. MacKenzie, Jr., beloved husband for 42 years of Kathryn (Ballato) MacKenzie, of Courtland Street, Pawcatuck, passed away surrounded by his family at L&M Hospital on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 65.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Neil H., Sr. and Elaine MacKenzie.
Neil worked as an assembly specialist with Davis-Standard for many years and was a former member of the Pawcatuck Fire Department. He was an avid New York Yankees and Pittsburg Steelers fan and loved watching Barrett-Jackson live on TV. Most important to Neil was spending time with his family and especially his granddaughters. He was most proud of all the dance recitals that he attended for them.
In addition to his wife he leaves two daughters, Courtlyn MacKenzie and Ryan Christine Yon and husband Travis, a brother James MacKenzie and his wife Lynda, two sisters, Virginia Allen and husband Ron and Ann Marie Oliveira and husband Kevin, and two granddaughters, Autumn Nelson and London Carson, all of Pawcatuck, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday at 11a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 20, 2019