Nelson Thomas Williams
1929 - 2020
Nelson Thomas Williams, 91, of Asher Ave., Pawcatuck, CT, died peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Cox) Williams, who sadly passed just hours after Nelson, on May 30, 2020. They were married for 61 years.
Born in New London, CT on March 29, 1929, he was the son of the late Chelsea J. and Dorothy (Waterbury) Williams of Mystic, CT.
Nelson graduated from Stonington High School with the Class of 1946. He served for The United States Army Military Police in Atlanta, GA. He was manager of Mystic Lumber, Co. until early 1970, when he founded Hanley and Williams Lumber Co. located on Main St. in Westerly, RI. The company later moved to Oak St. in Westerly.
Nelson was active in local civic affairs, serving as a member of the Board of Directors for the former Westerly Savings and Loan. He was one of the founders of the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, Westerly Singers and the North Stonington Barbershop Singers. He was an avid golfer and long-time member of the Elmridge Country Club.
He will be sadly missed by his two daughters; Karen Williams Baranski (Stephen) of Hamden, Connecticut, and Terri Williams Wood (Michael J.) of Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was also the loving grandfather of Peter Jay Baranski, Emma Katherine Baranski, Calum Blackburn Wright and Brett Jefferson Wright, and is survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately. A memorial will be held at Christ Episcopal Church for both Nancy and Nelson when all can gather without restrictions.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Beacon Hospice of North Kingston, RI through the Amedisys Foundation (Amedisys.com) or The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

